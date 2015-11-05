* Warner hits 163
* Khawaja grabs maiden century
(adds quotes)
BRISBANE, Nov 5 Opener David Warner put New
Zealand's bowlers to the sword with a masterful 163 and Usman
Khawaja scored his maiden test century as Australia dominated
the opening day of the first test at the Gabba on Thursday.
The hosts finished on 389 for two with Khawaja, who was 102
not out, and new skipper Steve Smith, unbeaten on 41, set to
resume their 78-run partnership on the second day of the
three-test series.
Warner, now one of Australia's senior players after the
retirement of a string of seasoned internationals, displayed
patience as well as his trademark aggression in his second
highest test innings.
The 29-year-old had reached the half century mark in seven
of his eight tests in 2015 but not been able to get to the
century mark since he achieved the feat for the 12th time
against India in Sydney in January.
"I was a little bit more focused than I used to be, I really
wanted to cash in and score a big one," Warner said in a
pitchside interview.
"Today, to get that one, and get the monkey off the back at
the start of the summer, just feels fantastic."
His leap into the air after tucking the ball through cover
point for two runs was ample illustration of what the century
meant to him, but he was by no means done.
His second test 150 was brought up with his 19th four and he
had perhaps earned the right to a loose swipe after 314 minutes
at the crease when he got a thick edge on a James Neesham
delivery which Ross Taylor caught brilliantly in the slips.
Joe Burns, playing on his home ground in only his third
test, had provided able support in a 161-run opening stand
before he was caught behind off Tim Southee for 71 soon after
lunch.
TOUGH DAY
That brought Khawaja to the crease and he quickly showed
that more than two years in the test wilderness had not
diminished his elegant strokeplay.
The 28-year-old got within one run of his third test half
century with a sumptuous six and a single off the 60th ball he
faced got him to the milestone.
Better was to come a few overs before the close, however,
when he smashed his 10th four down to long-on to score a first
test hundred that many thought would come years sooner.
Australia have not lost a test at the Gabba since 1988 and
an end to that streak looked less likely when Smith won the toss
and chose to bat.
New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum needed strike duo Trent
Boult and Southee to get the ball swinging while there was still
cloud cover over the ground but it was not long before the sun
broke through.
The Black Caps conceded more runs than any side on the first
day of a test at the Gabba and Doug Bracewell (0-79), spinner
Mark Craig (0-96) and Boult (0-90) will all want to forget the
experience as quickly as possible.
"It was a pretty tough day," said seamer Bracewell. "It
didn't swing as much as we'd have liked (but) we've got to be
more consistent than that."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Patrick
Johnston)