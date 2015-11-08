BRISBANE, Nov 8 New Zealand battened down to hatches to reach 48 for one when rain clouds forced an early lunch on the fourth day of the first test against Australia on Sunday, still 456 runs from their improbable victory target of 504. Steve Smith declared Australia's second innings on 264-4 before the start of play and left-arm quick Mitchell Starc made the first breakthrough when he trapped Tom Latham lbw with a yorker minutes before drizzle and bad light brought an end to the session. Latham made 29 from 71 balls and his departure left his fellow opener Martin Guptill, who had eked out just 16 runs from 66 deliveries, at the crease with first innings centurion Kane Williamson, who was on one. The hosts made 556 for four declared in their first innings before dismissing New Zealand for 317 on the third day. Weather permitting, Australia's bowlers have almost two full days to dismiss the Black Caps again and take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series. Despite his caution, Guptill was dropped twice in the morning, the first time by Joe Burns at short leg off Mitchell Johnson's first delivery of the day in the second over. Johnson's first five overs were maidens and it was not until the final ball of his sixth that he finally conceded runs when Guptill clipped three off his pads through midwicket. That took Guptill to seven and he had added another run when he survived another scare off Johnson when Nathan Lyon saw his shot late and put the chance down at point despite getting both hands to the ball. Latham, meanwhile, had shown a little more adventure, pulling Mitchell Marsh over the fine leg boundary for six in the all-rounder's first over. As in the first innings, however, Latham departed despite having played himself "in". He survived a nick to a Josh Hazlewood delivery that just fell short of Adam Voges in the slips but was gone as the rain started falling on the Gabba when Starc sent down a fast yorker and caught him on the toe. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)