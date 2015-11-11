Nov 11 Factbox on the second test between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Perth on Friday: - - MATCH FACTS Nov. 13-17 (0230 GMT) WACA, Perth (capacity 24,500) Umpires: S Ravi (India), Nigel Llong (England) Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England) Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka) - - AUSTRALIA Test ranking: 3 Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2) Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (8) Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), MJohnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon. - - NEW ZEALAND Test ranking: 5 Captain: Brendon McCullum Coach: Mike Hesson Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (5) Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (6) Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Mark Craig, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Boult. - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 53 Australia wins: 28 New Zealand wins: 8 Draws: 17 Tied: 0 - - PREVIOUS PERTH TESTS 1980 Australia won by eight wickets 1985 New Zealand won six wickets 1989 Match drawn 1993 Match drawn 1997 Australia won by an innings and 70 runs 2001 Match drawn - - FIRST TEST Nov. 5-9 Brisbane Australia won by 208 runs - - REMAINING TEST Nov. 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night) - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)