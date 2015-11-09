BRISBANE, Nov 9 Australia took the final seven wickets in an extended first session before lunch to dismiss New Zealand for 295 and win the first test by 208 runs on the final day on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts dominated the contest at the Gabba with 556-4 declared in their first innings and 264-4 declared in their second, dismissing New Zealand for 317 in their first innings. Skipper Brendon McCullum fought a thrilling rearguard action on Monday with a run-a-ball 80 but once he departed controversially caught behind, New Zealand's hopes of forcing a draw were all but gone. After Brisbane, the series moves on to Perth for the second match, which starts on Friday, before concluding with the first day-night test in Adelaide. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)