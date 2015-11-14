* New Zealand make 140-2 at stumps
* Australia declare on 559-9
* Warner dismissed for 253
(Updates at stumps)
By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 14 Kane Williamson burnished his
growing reputation but the spectre of the follow-on still loomed
large over New Zealand who reached 140 for two at stumps on the
second day of the second test at the WACA on Saturday.
Williamson was unbeaten on 70, the 25-year-old's third
successive 50-plus score in the series, after Australia had
earlier declared their first innings at 559-9.
Ross Taylor (26) was batting at the other end with New
Zealand 419 runs behind and still needing another 220 to avoid
the ignominy of the follow-on.
Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc trapped Martin Guptill lbw
for one in the third over of New Zealand's innings, while Tom
Latham (36) fell to Nathan Lyon after raising 81 runs with
Williamson.
Earlier, Australian opener David Warner was finally
dismissed for 253 at the start of the opening session after
adding just nine runs to his monumental overnight tally.
The hosts lost five wickets after lunch for the addition of
just 73 runs as the Australian batsmen tried to build up the
score ahead of the declaration.
Steve Smith also declared in both innings of the first test
Brisbane, which Australia won by 208 runs to take a 1-0 lead in
the three-match series.
New Zealand's bowlers had managed just one maiden between
them as Australia racked up 416 for two on Friday and the nine
they notched up in the opening session were indicative of a far
more disciplined effort.
WARNER REWARD
Their first reward was the key wicket of Warner, who had
savaged the tourists with two centuries in the first test at the
Gabba and wreaked carnage with his maiden double century on
Friday.
Clearly fatigued after nearly seven hours batting in the
fierce Perth heat, the 29-year-old became the 12th Australian to
score 250 in a test before being caught at second slip by Mark
Craig off the bowling of Trent Boult.
Warner had faced 286 balls over 409 minutes in the 11th
highest innings scored on Australian soil, notching 24 fours and
two sixes and taking his tally for the series to 532 runs at an
average of 177.33.
Captain Smith followed him back to dressing after scoring 27
runs from 91 balls when he tried to heave young paceman Matt
Henry out of the ground but only managed to edge the ball to
wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
That set the tone for a second session in which Australia's
middle and lower orders, deprived of batting in the series so
far by the success of the top order, looked to ramp up the
tally.
Western Australians Adam Voges (41) and Mitch Marsh (34)
made the most of their chance, while the wickets of Peter Nevill
(19), Mitchell Johnson (2) and Starc (0) added some
respectability to off-spinner Craig's figures (3-123).
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney and Amlan Chakraborty in
New Delhi, editing by Patrick Johnston)