By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 16 Ross Taylor broke a 112-year-old
record with a magnificent 290 to drive New Zealand to a
first-innings lead of 65 over Australia on the fourth day of the
second test on Monday.
The 31-year-old righthander was caught in the deep just
before lunch after more than nine hours at the crease to bring
and end to New Zealand's innings on 624.
Australia's openers David Warner and Joe Burns survived one
over before the break without getting off the mark.
Taylor's knock was the highest by any visiting batsman in
Australia, bettering the record of 287 set by England's Tip
Foster on debut in Sydney in 1903.
It was the third highest innings by any New Zealand batsman
in a test match, trailing only the 302 scored by Brendon
McCullum against India last year and Martin Crowe's 299 against
Sri Lanka in 1990-91.
It also eclipsed the 253 contributed by Warner to
Australia's first innings tally of 559-9 declared, which had
looked almost unassailable on day two.
Taylor's mighty 374-ball knock, which was studded with 43
fours, changed all that and New Zealand will have confidence
they can at least earn a draw to keep the three-match series
alive going into the final test in Adelaide.
New Zealand resumed on 510 for six with Taylor on 235 and it
looked like the righthander would only be stopped from reaching
300 by running out of partners.
Nathan Lyon (3-107) had his fellow spinner Mark Craig caught
for 15, while left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc (4-119) bowled
Matt Henry (6) and ended Southee's innings caught and bowled
after a quickfire 21 from the tailender.
Trent Boult is by far the weakest of the New Zealand batsmen
but he hung around for 33 balls, scoring 23 not out, to give
Taylor every chance of reaching the triple century.
It was not to be, however, and Taylor was clearly furious
with himself when, with lunch in sight, he miscued a slog sweep
off Lyon and a thick top edge took the ball to substitute
fielder Jonny Wells at deep square leg.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg
Stutchbury)