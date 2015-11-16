* Smith, Voges tons help Australia stretch lead to 193
* Taylor completes epic knock of 290 for New Zealand
(updates at close)
By David Gray
PERTH, Nov 16 Steve Smith and Adam Voges scored
the fifth and sixth centuries of the second test to give
Australia a lead of 193 after Ross Taylor's epic 290 brought New
Zealand back into the contest on day four on Monday.
Smith hit his eighth century in 13 tests over the last 12
months, and his fourth in five tests as captain, while western
Australian Voges delighted the WACA crowd with his first on home
soil to take the hosts to 254 for two.
The skipper will resume on 127 not out and Voges unbeaten on
101 in a partnership of 208 that steadied the innings after New
Zealand had removed openers Joe Burns (0) and David Warner (24)
cheaply.
That drove home the tourist's advantage after Taylor's
mighty 374-ball knock, which featured 43 fours, had dragged his
side back into the match with a first-innings lead of 65.
Although he fell 10 runs short of the triple century, the
31-year-old's innings was the highest score by any visiting
batsman in Australia, bettering the previous record of 287 set
by England's Tip Foster in Sydney in 1903.
It was also the third highest innings by any New Zealand
batsman in a test match and eclipsed the 253 contributed by
Warner to Australia's first innings tally of 559-9 declared,
which had looked almost unassailable on day two.
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH
Just before lunch and after more than nine hours at the
crease, Taylor miscued a slog-sweep to substitute fielder Jonny
Wells off the bowling of Nathan Lyon to bring an end to New
Zealand's innings on 624.
Breaking Australia's opening partnership, which had put
together century stands in the first three innings of the
series, was an achievement in itself but also removing Warner
with just 46 runs on the board was a major breakthrough.
Southee had Burns caught at first slip by Taylor, while
Warner, who also scored centuries in both innings in Brisbane,
fell to Trent Boult and a sharp catch from Tom Latham at cover.
Smith came out at number three because of the hamstring
injury to Usman Khawaja, who will miss Australia's next two
tests, and quickly showed his desire to get in on the WACA
run-fest, which has seen 1,441 scored on the first four days.
He raced to his half century in 57 balls and, after being
dropped by New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling on 96, reached
his 12th test century with a four behind point, the 13th of his
innings.
Voges, who hit a century on debut against West Indies
earlier this year, scored at a more pedestrian pace and reached
the milestone with his 15th boundary in the penultimate over of
the day.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Julian
Linden/John O'Brien)