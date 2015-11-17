By David Gray PERTH, Nov 17 Australia were restricted to 73 runs at the cost of three wickets on the final morning of the second test at the WACA on Tuesday but had still extended their lead to 266 runs over New Zealand at lunch. The hosts were 331 for five at the break after Steve Smith (138), Mitchell Marsh (1) and Adam Voges (119) fell in a session where a bit of swing meant ball had the edge over bat for the first time in a run-fest of a match. Mitchell Johnson, who moved up the batting order after announcing before the start of play that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the day, will resume on 20 not out with Peter Nevill (22) alongside him. That is unless Australia captain Smith decides to declare for a fourth time in four innings over the first two tests and push for a victory that would wrap up the series for the hosts. Australia won the opening match in Brisbane by 208-runs last week, while the third will be the world's first day-night test, which starts at the Adelaide Oval on Nov. 27. New Zealand's first innings 624 gave them a 65-run lead over Australia's 559-9 declared but Smith and Voges had put the hosts back in front with centuries after lunch on Monday. Australia resumed on 258-2 but Smith had added only seven runs to his overnight tally when he sliced a Trent Boult delivery to a diving BJ Watling behind the stumps. Four overs later and Marsh's 15-ball innings was over without a full-blooded shot having been struck, Doug Bracewell claiming his wicket lbw with a delivery that came in late and hit the all-rounder's back pad. Voges had bolstered his overnight tally by 18 runs when Tim Southee was brought back on and had an immediate impact, trapping the Western Australian in front to end his 240-ball knock. Australia's review resulted in an "umpire's call". That brought Johnson to the crease and he was welcomed by a guard of honour of applauding New Zealanders before cracking a boundary off the fourth delivery he faced to ensure his test batting career would not end with the ignominy of a duck. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)