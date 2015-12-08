Dec 8 West Indies have said they are embracing
their underdog status for the three-test series against
Australia, which starts in Hobart on Thursday, but the reality
is they have very little choice in the matter.
Jason Holder's inexperienced squad arrived in Brisbane fresh
from being swept 2-0 in Sri Lanka and went on to lose their only
tour match against a Cricket Australia XI, which featured six
first class debutants, by a crushing 10 wickets.
The days when intimidating West Indies pace bowlers rampaged
across Australia breaking bones and smashing wickets on the way
to winning four of five series from 1979 to 1993 are long gone,
and their last test win Down Under came in February 1997.
Backs-against-the-wall defiance would seem the only
remaining strategy for the islanders as they bid to hand
Australia a first test defeat on home soil since Ricky Ponting's
farewell against South Africa more than three years ago.
Having lost a string of test stalwarts to retirements,
Australia are not yet good, nor settled, enough to allow
complacency to creep in and the chance to score test runs and
take test wickets will be motivation aplenty.
Their stocks of pace bowlers have been sorely tested by the
loss of leftarmers Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc, to
retirement and injury respectively, during the 2-0 series win
over New Zealand.
Josh Hazlewood, the only quick to play all three matches
against the Black Caps, looks set to carry the load for a fourth
straight test, supported by the injury-prone Darren Pattinson
and the ever-reliable Peter Siddle.
Holder has said the tourists would aim to quickly rip
through top order standouts, such as David Warner and Steve
Smith, in order to feast on a middle order they perceive as
Australia's weakness.
It is a tactic more easily planned than accomplished,
however, as New Zealand's vaunted pace attack discovered in the
first two tests of their series against Australia last month.
Opener Warner, whose three centuries in the Brisbane and
Perth tests included a magnificent 253, and skipper Smith, who
scored 138 in Perth, both boast averages over the 50 mark.
To combat that prolific form, all-rounder Holder looks
likely to employ a four-pronged pace attack of himself, Jerome
Taylor, Shannon Gabriel and the experienced Kemar Roach.
It is in the batting stakes, however, that the Caribbean
Islanders will have to show marked improvement at Bellerive
Oval, which is unlikely to be bursting at the seams.
The traditions of the Boxing Day and New Year's tests should
ensure better crowds in Melbourne and Sydney but even
cricket-mad Australians have their limits when it comes to
watching uncompetitive sport.
