Dec 10 Adam Voges scored 174 and Shaun Marsh 139
in an unbroken partnership of 317 runs to give Australia a
commanding 438 for three at the close of play on the opening day
of the first test against West Indies in Hobart on Thursday.
The hosts are overwhelming favourites to win the three-match
series and but for a slight wobble when they lost Steve Smith
(10) and David Warner (64) before lunch, they simply dominated
the tourists at Bellerive Oval.
West Indies had spoken of targeting what they perceived as a
weakness in Australia's middle order but thirtysomething Western
Australians Voges and Marsh sent them straight back to the
drawing board by batting through the last two sessions.
"I've batted with Vogesy a lot of times for WA and to have
that partnership today was pretty special," Marsh told ABC
radio.
"I knew that if we just ground them down we could score some
runs at the end of the day. Vogesy batted really well and got me
going and I'm really happy that we both got hundreds."
Voges, who made his debut against West Indies in Roseau
earlier this year, secured his third century in 11 tests off
exactly 100 deliveries from the penultimate ball before tea.
Marsh matched him with his own third test century deep into
the final session, pulling the 150th delivery he had faced
through square leg for his ninth four to reach the milestone for
the first time on home soil.
His partner did not allow Marsh to hog the limelight for
long, however, and a reverse sweep for three runs soon brought
up Voges's first 150 in the longest form of the game.
At the close of play, Voges had hit 19 boundaries and taken
his tally of runs in his maiden year of test cricket to an
impressive 827.
West Indies captain Jason Holder had a miserable day after
losing the toss and could face a disciplinary action after only
50 overs were bowled in the first two sessions.
His woes were compounded by a left ankle injury which left
paceman Shannon Gabriel unable to bowl and booked in for scans
on the joint on Thursday evening.
In the 10 overs he did bowl, Gabriel mixed the sloppy -- a
preposterous front-foot no ball -- with the sublime -- a 147.2
kilometres per hour rocket which went through the gate to bowl
Australian opener Joe Burns for 33.
West Indies opted for a four-pronged pace attack but it was
left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who dismissed Warner and Smith
to peg the Australians back after they had scored 70 runs in the
first 10 overs.
Voges put the 23-year-old Barbadian in his place by clubbing
him for four boundaries in one over just after lunch, a
statement of intent which presaged Australia's dominance of the
rest of the day.
"We thought we were in a good position before lunch but the
partnership between Voges and Marsh put us right on the back
foot," Warrican said.
"We just weren't disciplined and that put us into this
hole."
