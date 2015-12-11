Dec 11 Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh put together the highest fourth wicket stand in the history of test cricket on Friday, their combined 449 pushing Australia to 583 for four at lunch on day two of the first test against West Indies. They were separated when Marsh was caught at midwicket for 182 just before the break, leaving the duo just two runs shy of the record for the highest stand by any Australians in tests set by Bill Ponsford and Donald Bradman in 1934. Voges reached the break unbeaten on 269, having scored his maiden test double century and overhauled the Bellerive Oval individual test record of 209 that Ricky Ponting set against Pakistan in 2010. The partnership, the highest in matches between the two countries and the sixth highest of all time for any wicket, underlined the dominance of Australia over the hapless tourists since lunch on the opening day on Thursday. Given that West Indies captain Jason Holder viewed his team's bowling as their greatest strength, their prospects of avoiding a humiliating defeat to kick off the three-match series look bleak. Mitchell Marsh, Shaun's brother, will resume on one not out alongside Voges after the break, looking to rack up a few quick runs before a declaration. Voges had faced only 285 balls in his epic innings and hit 33 fours, including the one that took the partnership past the 437 that Mahela Jayawardene and Thilan Samaraweera combined to score for Sri Lanka against Pakistan in Karachi in 2009. Still in his first year of test cricket, the 36-year-old had earlier reached the double century mark with a single to deep point, whipping off his helmet to celebrate. His fellow thirtysomething Western Australian Marsh reached his first test 150 with another single soon afterwards and looked to be heading for a double century of his own as lunch approached. An attempted slog sweep off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3-158), however, went straight to Darren Bravo in the field and brought to an end the glorious partnership. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)