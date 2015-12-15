SYDNEY, Dec 15 Flushed with the success of the
inaugural day-night test match, Cricket Australia has further
embraced the innovation by scheduling another pink ball round of
four-day Sheffield Shield matches for mid-February.
More than 123,000 fans passed through the gates at Adelaide
Oval over the three days of last month's experimental test
against New Zealand, a record for a non-Ashes match.
That far outstripped the paltry crowds for the test against
West Indies last week at Bellerive Oval in Hobart as well as the
Brisbane and Perth matches against the Black Caps -- all played
in more traditional daylight hours.
Round seven of the interstate Sheffield Shield championship
will now take place under lights with the WACA in Perth, the
Gabba in Brisbane and Adelaide all hosting day-night matches
starting on Feb. 14.
"The public's response to the first day-night test was
overwhelmingly positive and we've now had some time to evaluate
feedback from everyone involved in the match," Cricket
Australia's Sean Cary said in a news release.
"As we look ahead to future international seasons and the
prospect of playing more test cricket under lights, we want to
give our players more opportunities to play with the pink ball.
"These matches will be used as part of our work to keep
refining the ball in close consultation with Kookaburra."
Australia and New Zealand players reported that there was
more movement from the pink ball under lights in Adelaide, while
concerns that it deteriorates more quickly than the red ball
have also been expressed.
Such reservations look like doing nothing to dampen the
enthusiasm of supporters of day-night cricket for an innovation
they see as a potential saviour of the longest form of the game.
Chief among those supporters are Cricket Australia and its
chief executive James Sutherland, who has suggested that two
tests could be played under lights when Pakistan and South
Africa tour next year.
There has also been widespread support from around the world
of cricket with International Cricket Council chief David
Richardson and India skipper Virat Kohli among those backing the
concept.
Round one of Sheffield Shield in October was also played
under the lights with matches at Adelaide Oval, Melbourne
Cricket Ground and at Bellerive Oval.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)