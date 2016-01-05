Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
SYDNEY Jan 5 Rain washed out the whole of the third day of the third test between Australia and West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
The covers stayed on the pitch all day as rain lashed down on the ground with play officially abandoned at 3:30 p.m (0430 GMT).
It was a further disruption in the dead rubber contest after three hours of day one and all but 11.2 overs of day two were lost to wet weather.
West Indies, already 2-0 down in the series after thumping defeats in Hobart and Melbourne, will have to wait until Wednesday to resume their first innings on 248 for seven. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.