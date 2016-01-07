* Draw gives Australia 2-0 series win

* Australia declaration deal spurned

* Warner makes 122 not out (adds more quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australia's David Warner lit up the fifth day of the weather-ravaged third test against West Indies with an 82-ball century before the dead rubber contest petered out in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

A draw and a 2-0 series victory for the hosts was always on the cards after all but 11 overs of day two and the entirety of days three and four were washed out.

Australia captain Steve Smith, however, said he had offered his West Indies counterpart Jason Holder a deal which would have set up the chance of a result but was turned down.

"I offered him 370 in 70 overs, which I thought was pretty generous," Smith told reporters.

"It would take some good batting to get that on a day five SCG wicket but they weren't up for the challenge unfortunately."

Holder said West Indies had made a collective decision to spurn the offer.

"We just felt at this stage of our development it wasn't the best thing for us," he told reporters.

"It was a team vote, team decision ... I just think it was the best thing for the team."

West Indies, who had resumed on 248 for seven, were dismissed for 330 to bring up lunch before Man of the Match Warner launched his assault in front of 6,000 fans attracted to the ground by free entry.

It was a typically aggressive display of batting from the local lefthander, who had notched up 122 not out to help Australia to 176 for two when the players shook hands on the draw.

The 29-year-old hit two sixes and 14 fours in his 103-ball knock, heaping more indignity onto a West Indies bowling attack which took just 12 wickets over the series.

He reached his 16th test century when he swept the ball down leg side for three runs before leaping into the air in his now traditional celebration of the milestone.

Joe Burns was the tourists' 11th victim, departing for 26 and all-rounder Mitch Marsh made 21 after being promoted up the batting order. Spinner Jomel Warrican claimed both wickets.

Peter Nevill scored seven not out in his only batting opportunity of the series, another illustration of Australia's dominance.

Australia won the first test in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs before an equally dominant 177-run victory in the second test in Melbourne but a 2-0 triumph was not enough to lift them above India into second place in the ICC test rankings.

Adam Voges was named Man of the Series after hitting 269 and 106 in his two innings, both unbeaten.

"It's been quite an impressive summer for us to win four tests out of the six and not lose any," said Smith.

"I think in total we've scored 15 centuries between us in six test matches and we've obviously taken 20 wickets on four occasions."

For West Indies, Denesh Ramdin secured a half century for a second successive test before falling for 62 to a sharp Smith catch off the bowling of spinner Steve O'Keefe.

Australia's other spinner Nathan Lyon (3-120) dismissed Kemar Roach (15) and O'Keefe (3-63), playing his maiden test on home soil, brought an end to the innings with the wicket of Jerome Taylor (13).

Tailender Warrican, who took five of West Indies 12 wickets over the series, was left on 21 not out, the fifth time in five innings in the series he had kept his wicket intact. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)