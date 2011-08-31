GALLE, Sri Lanka Aug 31 Sri Lanka left-arm
spinner Rangana Herath captured three wickets as Australia
struggled to 157 for five at tea on the first day of the opening
test on Wednesday.
Herath dismissed Australia opener Shane Watson with his
first delivery, skipper Michael Clarke in the third over after
lunch and the in-form Ricky Ponting for 44.
Ponting and Clarke added 55 runs for the third wicket before
the latter fell lbw to Herath following a decision review.
Ponting looked dangerous but was caught by Anjelo Mathews at
mid-off for 44.
Usman Khawaja, who scored a century in a warm-up game, was
beautifully bowled by fast bowler Chanaka Welagedara just before
tea.
Earlier, opener Watson started to look dangerous when he
swatted four boundaries in one over off Welagedara but Herath
managed to extract some turn to secure an early breakthrough.
The opener, on 22, tried to push forward but was deceived by
the spin and edged the ball to wicketkeeper Prasanna
Jayawardene, ending a rapid opening partnership of 28 from six
overs.
Paceman Suranga Lakmal then removed Phillip Hughes for 12
after the opener edged a high bouncing delivery to Tharanga
Paranavitana in the slips to leave Australia struggling on 36
for two.
Clarke had earlier won the toss opted to bat on a pitch that
has historically favoured spin, especially on the fourth and
fifth days.
