GALLE, Sri Lanka Aug 31 Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath captured three wickets as Australia struggled to 157 for five at tea on the first day of the opening test on Wednesday.

Herath dismissed Australia opener Shane Watson with his first delivery, skipper Michael Clarke in the third over after lunch and the in-form Ricky Ponting for 44.

Ponting and Clarke added 55 runs for the third wicket before the latter fell lbw to Herath following a decision review.

Ponting looked dangerous but was caught by Anjelo Mathews at mid-off for 44.

Usman Khawaja, who scored a century in a warm-up game, was beautifully bowled by fast bowler Chanaka Welagedara just before tea.

Earlier, opener Watson started to look dangerous when he swatted four boundaries in one over off Welagedara but Herath managed to extract some turn to secure an early breakthrough.

The opener, on 22, tried to push forward but was deceived by the spin and edged the ball to wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene, ending a rapid opening partnership of 28 from six overs.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal then removed Phillip Hughes for 12 after the opener edged a high bouncing delivery to Tharanga Paranavitana in the slips to leave Australia struggling on 36 for two.

Clarke had earlier won the toss opted to bat on a pitch that has historically favoured spin, especially on the fourth and fifth days. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by Ed Osmond)