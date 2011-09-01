* Australia off spinner Lyon takes five wickets on debut
* Tourists have overall lead of 283
* Sri Lanka bowled out for 105
By Shihar Aneez
GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 Off spinner Nathan Lyon
dazzled on his international debut by capturing five wickets as
Australia bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 runs in their
first innings of the opening test on Thursday.
Australia were 115 for six wickets at the close of the
second day in their second innings with an overall lead of 283,
leaving the home team facing an uphill task to save the match
with three days still to go.
A limp batting performance by Tillakaratne Dilshan's men,
with only four players scoring double figures, has left them
trailing on a Galle pitch that has historically favoured
spinners, especially in the last two days of a game.
In Australia's second innings, improved Sri Lankan bowlers
dismissed opener Shane Watson with the very first ball and Ricky
Ponting (4) in the fourth over.
Australian captain Michael Clarke held the innings together
and shared a 56-run third wicket partnership with Phillip Hughes
and 49 for the fourth wicket with Michael Hussey. He finally
succumbed on 60 to the spin of Rangana Herath.
Earlier in the day when Sri Lankan were batting, Lyon
enjoyed an unforgettable start to his test career when he
removed in-form Kumar Sangakkara off the first ball of his debut
over.
"I wouldn't say it was a perfect ball, but I was happy at
the end," a delighted Lyon told reporters.
The 23-year-old finished the innings with five for 34 to
record his best bowling performance in any form of cricket.
He dismissed the last four Sri Lankan batsman in just 12
balls for four runs to leave the home team in tatters.
Sri Lanka were never comfortable as the disciplined
Australian bowlers made it difficult for them to score runs.
Before Lyon's heroics, all rounder Shane Watson bamboozled
Sri Lanka's formidable middle order by trapping Thilan
Samaraweera (26), Prasanna Jayawardene (0), and opener Tharanga
Paranavitana (29), lbw within 10 balls.
IN TROUBLE
As Sri Lanka slumped from a relatively comfortable position
of 87 for three to 88 for six, they never recovered from the
shock and their innings soon folded.
"It is disappointing. We have to learn from the
Australians," Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake told reporters.
"We are looking at options how best we can attack Nathan
Lyon. He bowled a good line and he insisted on that line and his
line and length were impeccable.
"Hopefully, we will have out them for less than 140 and have
our best shot going."
In the second over of Sri Lanka's innings, debutant paceman
Trent Copeland removed opener Dilshan (4) with the second ball
of his test career after the home captain had smashed a boundary
off his first.
Dilshan had been hoping to give 25-year-old Copeland a rude
introduction to the test arena with a show of aggression but
after his initial blast, the Sri Lankan gave up a smart catch to
Ricky Ponting at cover.
A subdued Sangakkara then batted for an hour to score 10
runs from 40 balls before being caught by Clarke with an
excellent low catch at slip off Lyon's first ball in the 16th
over.
Mahela Jayawardene, who joined opener Tharanga Paranavitana
for the third wicket, tried to accelerate the pedestrian run
rate but was run out for 11 by Copeland as he attempted an
unnecessary single, leaving the hosts in trouble at 44-3.
Only Paranavitana resisted the Australian advance, facing
almost 20 overs alone, but scored only 29 runs.
The tourists beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the one-dayers ahead of
the three-match test series.
