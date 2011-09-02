GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 Fast bowler Ryan Harris
made quick work of dismissing both Sri Lankan openers to put
Australia in control on the third day of the first test in Galle
on Friday and make the home team's task of chasing down 379 runs
look even more daunting.
The right arm pacer captured Tharanga Paranavitana in the
first ball of the second innings for lbw and then bowled Sri
Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan in his fourth over for 12,
leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 15 for two wickets.
At tea, Sri Lanka were 34 for two wickets with Kumar
Sangakkara partnering Mahela Jayawardene on a pitch that has
historically favoured spinners, especially in the final two days
of a test match.
Earlier, Australia were all out for 210 with Sri Lanka left
arm spinner Rangana Herath collecting a career-best five-wicket
haul in their second innings.
Herath captured five wickets for 79 runs, taking his tally
to eight wickets in the match for 133 runs.
Australia, resuming on 115 for six, added a further 95 runs
on the third day after play was delayed due to a wet outfield.
The tourists were helped by their lower batting order, with
the last three batsman adding 80 runs after the team had been
struggling on 130 for seven at one stage.
Pakistan-born left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and Harris
added 40 runs for the eighth wicket, while debutants Trent
Copeland and Nathan Lyon scored 32 runs for the last wicket.
Herath dismissed Mitchell Johnson for eight runs as the
Australian paceman tried for a sweep but lofted after edging and
was caught by wicket keeper Prasanna Jayawardene.
Herath also caught Harris off his own bowling for 23.
On Thursday, Sri Lanka were all out for a paltry 105 with
debutant right arm spinner Lyon taking five wickets for 34 runs
including a wicket on his first ball.
The tourists beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the one-dayers ahead of
the three-match test series.
