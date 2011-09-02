GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 Fast bowler Ryan Harris made quick work of dismissing both Sri Lankan openers to put Australia in control on the third day of the first test in Galle on Friday and make the home team's task of chasing down 379 runs look even more daunting.

The right arm pacer captured Tharanga Paranavitana in the first ball of the second innings for lbw and then bowled Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan in his fourth over for 12, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 15 for two wickets.

At tea, Sri Lanka were 34 for two wickets with Kumar Sangakkara partnering Mahela Jayawardene on a pitch that has historically favoured spinners, especially in the final two days of a test match.

Earlier, Australia were all out for 210 with Sri Lanka left arm spinner Rangana Herath collecting a career-best five-wicket haul in their second innings.

Herath captured five wickets for 79 runs, taking his tally to eight wickets in the match for 133 runs.

Australia, resuming on 115 for six, added a further 95 runs on the third day after play was delayed due to a wet outfield.

The tourists were helped by their lower batting order, with the last three batsman adding 80 runs after the team had been struggling on 130 for seven at one stage.

Pakistan-born left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and Harris added 40 runs for the eighth wicket, while debutants Trent Copeland and Nathan Lyon scored 32 runs for the last wicket.

Herath dismissed Mitchell Johnson for eight runs as the Australian paceman tried for a sweep but lofted after edging and was caught by wicket keeper Prasanna Jayawardene.

Herath also caught Harris off his own bowling for 23.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka were all out for a paltry 105 with debutant right arm spinner Lyon taking five wickets for 34 runs including a wicket on his first ball.

The tourists beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the one-dayers ahead of the three-match test series.