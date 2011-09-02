* Sri Lanka face uphill task to chase down 379 runs
* Australia's charge to victory being slowed by battling
Jayawardene
By Shihar Aneez
GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 2 Fast bowler Ryan Harris
made quick work of dismissing three of Sri Lanka's top batsmen
to put Australia in command on the third day of the first test
in Galle and make the home team's task of chasing down 379 runs
look even more daunting on Friday.
Sri Lanka closed on 120 for five wickets as Mahela
Jayawardene's battling half century sought to repair some of the
early damage done by Harris.
The right arm pacer captured Tharanga Paranavitana with the
first ball of the second innings for lbw and then bowled Sri
Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan in his fourth over for 12,
leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 15 for two wickets.
Replays showed Paranavitana would have survived had he
called for a review as more than half the ball pitched outside
the leg.
"To me, it looked out," Harris told reporters. "But
obviously the batsman got the opportunity to refer, but he
didn't. Bad luck for him."
Harris later bowled wicketkeeper-batsman Prasanna
Jayawardene for a duck as the home team found themselves on 68
for five.
Sri Lanka lost Kumar Sangakkara for 17 shortly after tea
when he was forced to edge a short pitch ball by Shane Watson,
giving a catch to Michael Hussey at gully.
Thilan Samaraweera, who was caught behind off Mitchell
Johnson, and Prasanna Jayawardene did not add to the score.
Mahela Jayawardene, however, held the Sri Lankan innings
together with the support of Angelo Mathews.
He ended the day with an unbeaten 57, sharing an unbroken
sixth wicket partnership of 52 with Mathews who was on 32 at the
close.
Sri Lanka face an uphill task as they need 259
more runs to win the test. But while Australia seem on course
for victory, they may be forced to wait for it with rain
forecast for Saturday.
"A couple of days are to come and they (Sri Lanka) are in
their own conditions, so you never take that for granted," said
Harris. "But we are in a very good position. Hopefully we can
clean up those wickets tomorrow."
PLAY DELAYED
Earlier, Australia were all out for 210 with Sri Lanka left
arm spinner Rangana Herath collecting a career-best five-wicket
haul in their second innings.
Herath captured five wickets for 79 runs, taking his tally
to eight wickets in the match for 133 runs on a pitch that has
historically favoured spinners, especially in the final two days
of a test match.
Australia, resuming on 115 for six, added a further 95 runs
on the third day after play was delayed due to a wet outfield.
The tourists were helped by their lower order, with the last
three batsmen adding 80 runs after the team had been struggling
on 130 for seven at one stage.
Pakistan-born left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja and Harris
added 40 runs for the eighth wicket, while debutants Trent
Copeland and Nathan Lyon scored 32 runs for the last wicket.
Herath dismissed Johnson for eight runs as the Australian
paceman tried for a sweep but lofted after edging and was caught
by wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene.
Herath also caught Harris off his own bowling for 23.
On Thursday, Sri Lanka were all out for a paltry 105 with
debutant right arm spinner Lyon taking five wickets for 34 runs
including a wicket on his first ball.
The tourists beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the one-dayers ahead of
the three-match test series.
