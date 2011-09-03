* Jayawardene scores 105 in losing effort
* Ponting becomes first to play in 100 test wins
By Shihar Aneez
GALLE, Sri Lanka, Sept 3 Paceman Ryan Harris
captured five wickets as Australia made full use of the second
new ball to break a stubborn sixth-wicket partnership and mop up
the tail on the way to a 125-run victory over Sri Lanka on the
fourth day of the first test on Saturday.
Harris took two wickets in the afternoon session to finish
with figures of 5-62, with the removal of Mahela Jayawardene for
a brilliant 105 proving to be the catalyst for the victory
charge after the hosts had frustrated Australia in the morning.
Jayawardene and Angelo Mathews had batted superbly to rescue
Sri Lanka from 68-5, the pair adding 142 runs before the former
edged a Harris delivery on to his stumps six overs after
Australia had taken the new ball as soon as it became available.
The remaining four wickets fell cheaply and Mathews was
dismissed an agonising five runs short of a maiden test century
after he opted to attack the bowlers when he was running out of
partners.
"Ryan Harris bowled beautifully," Michael Clarke told
reporters after his first test win as Australia captain.
"I was bit nervous at the rain. I was confident once we
changed the ball, once we got the harder ball, we were going to
get a little bit more inconsistent bounce in the wicket.
"All credit should go to Mathews and Mahela. Mahela played a
great innings. He was really hard to get out."
Resuming on 187-5 after lunch, Jayawardene reached his 29th
century off 229 balls, spending five hours at the crease in Sri
Lanka's forlorn chase of the 379-run winning target set by
Australia on Friday.
TOUGH WICKET
Jayawardene became the first player to score a test century
in the fourth innings on a Galle pitch that historically favours
spin bowlers while Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting
became the first player to participate in 100 test victories.
Mathews faced 238 balls to reach 95 when he was the ninth
wicket to fall, bowled by Shane Watson, with the last pair
adding four more runs before Nathan Lyon, who took five wickets
in the first innings on debut, completed the victory as the
hosts were dismissed for 253.
"That was one of the toughest wickets I have played test
cricket on. No doubt, it was prepared for spin bowling... Day
one looked like day four of a test match," Clarke said.
The match was a low-scoring affair with Australia managing
273 and 210 in their two innings and Sri Lanka falling for 105
in their first innings as Lyon ran through the batting order
with figures of 5-34.
Rangana Herath was the pick of Sri Lanka's attack with match
figures of 8-133 while Australia batsman Michael Hussey picked
up the man-of-the-match award for his battling 95 on the opening
day.
"We had planned for 220-230 in the first innings," Sri
Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan told reporters. "The
fightback in the second innings was good. We will have to see
the wicket before deciding the team for the next test match in
Kandy."
The second test in the three-match series starts on
Thursday.
