MELBOURNE Oct 28 Former test player John Inverarity has been named as Australia's full-time national selector, replacing Andrew Hilditch, the country's cricket board (CA) said on Friday.

The 67-year-old Inverarity, who has coached English county sides Warwickshire and Kent, will start his new role in time to oversee selection of the Australian team for the home test series against New Zealand in December.

The former all-rounder played six tests for Australia and 223 first-class matches during a 23-year first-class cricket career.

"I have had a great passion for cricket for many years and have found my involvement in the game as a player, a coach, a mentor and an observer hugely rewarding," Inverarity was quoted as saying in a Cricket Australia statement.

"I was involved in team selection for much of my playing career and during my time coaching county cricket."

Part-time chairman Hilditch stood down as he was unable to commit himself to a full-time role.