* South Africa beaten in third ODI
* Aussies secure 2-1 series win
(Adds quotes)
DURBAN Oct 28 Australia shone with bat and ball
to beat South Africa by three wickets to claim a 2-1 series
victory after the third one-day international (ODI) at Kingsmead
on Friday.
The visiting bowlers, led by paceman Mitchell Johnson with
two for 37 and spinner Xavier Doherty with two for 33,
restricted the hosts to 222 for six.
Australia's top seven batsmen all reached double figures as
they then totalled 227 for seven with 15 balls to spare.
Opening batsman Shane Watson top-scored with an aggressive
49 off 46 deliveries while Michael Hussey showed his experience
to steer his team home with an unbeaten 45.
JP Duminy took two for 29 for South Africa while fellow
spinner Johan Botha was particularly miserly as he returned
figures of one for 21 in 10 overs.
"Tonight's another strong indication we're working our
backsides off to try and get better every day and we're playing
well as a team," Australia captain Michael Clarke told
reporters.
"I can guarantee we'll take some confidence out of tonight
and out of this one-day series leading into the first test (on
Nov. 9)."
SLOW PITCH
Earlier, the home side won the toss and elected to bat on a
slow pitch which made strokeplay difficult.
Hashim Amla (52) and Jacques Kallis (54) were the mainstays
for South Africa.
The 36-year-old Kallis achieved yet another milestone in his
illustrious career, moving past India's Sourav Ganguly to become
the fifth highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 11,372 runs.
Australia's bowlers kept a good line and length throughout
and strangled the batsmen to such an extent the hosts only
scored 48 in the last 10 overs.
The teams now turn their attentions to the two-match test
series which starts in Cape Town.
"I think the tests will be as close as the one-day series,"
said Clarke. "They have got a lot of very good players, a lot of
experience and they are probably hoping that AB de Villiers is
fit and comes back.
"We're certainly looking forward to a very tough,
hard-fought series."
South Africa coach Gary Kirsten said he could take a lot of
positives out of the one-dayers.
"Some of the guys have got back into form and are game-ready
now," he said.
"It's been a competitive series and we would have liked to
have closed it out. We didn't because I don't think we played
well enough, they played better."
(Writing by Jason Humphries, editing by Tony Jimenez)