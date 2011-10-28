(Adds Clarke quotes)

MELBOURNE Oct 28 Former test player John Inverarity has been named as Australia's full-time national selector, replacing Andrew Hilditch, the country's cricket board (CA) said on Friday.

The 67-year-old Inverarity, who has coached English county sides Warwickshire and Kent, will start his new role in time to oversee selection of the Australian team for the home test series against New Zealand in December.

The former all-rounder played six tests for Australia and 223 first-class matches during a 23-year first-class cricket career.

"I have had a great passion for cricket for many years and have found my involvement in the game as a player, a coach, a mentor and an observer hugely rewarding," Inverarity was quoted as saying in a Cricket Australia statement.

"I was involved in team selection for much of my playing career and during my time coaching county cricket."

Part-time chairman Hilditch stood down as he was unable to commit himself to a full-time role.

Captain Michael Clarke welcomed Inverarity's appointment.

"I'm very excited. He's the ultimate gentleman, he was a wonderful player and is a wonderful guy," Clarke told a news conference in Durban after his team beat South Africa by three wickets to claim a 2-1 win in the one-day series.

"I think it's a great decision by Cricket Australia. I think he's going to do a fantastic job. I'm looking forward to hopefully, over the next couple of years, seeing this team have success with him." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)