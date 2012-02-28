SYDNEY Feb 28 Fast bowler James Pattinson, who
took two five-wicket hauls in his first four tests last year,
was called into the Australia squad for the remainder of the
Tri-series against Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old missed the last two tests in the recent
series against India and Australia's first seven matches in the
Tri-series because of a foot injury and replaces fellow quick
Ryan Harris in the squad.
Michael Clarke, named Australia's Player of the Year on
Monday, is also expected to return from a back injury to resume
the captaincy in the final round robin match against Sri Lanka
in Melbourne on Friday.
Australia have already qualified for next week's
best-of-three final and will be joined by Sri Lanka if India
fail to record a bonus point victory over their sub-continental
rivals in Hobart later on Tuesday.
Squad - Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Dan Christian, Xavier
Doherty, Peter Forrest, Ben Hilfenhaus, David Hussey, Michael
Hussey, Brett Lee, Clint McKay, James Pattinson, Matthew Wade,
David Warner.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
