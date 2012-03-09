SYDNEY, March 9 Australia's one-day side had
barely 12 hours to celebrate their Tri-series victory before
departing for the Caribbean on Friday and stand-in captain Shane
Watson conceded there were some tired players in his squad.
The hosts triumphed by 16 runs in Adelaide on Thursday to
win the final series against Sri Lanka 2-1 and bring down the
curtain on an Australian summer of international cricket that
has continued almost unabated since Dec. 1.
"There's no doubt there's some guys that have played the
whole summer who are going to be a little bit tired but in the
end, that's part and parcel of playing international cricket,"
Watson told reporters at Sydney Airport.
"You are playing just about all year round, and you've got
to find ways to be able to freshen up whenever you possibly can
and to be able to keep doing everything you can to stay as fresh
as you can to be able to perform."
All rounder Watson will captain the side for the five-match
one-day series against West Indies that starts next Friday in St
Vincent as Michael Clarke recuperates from a left hamstring
injury.
Australia only have to win or tie just one of the matches to
be sure of retaining the number one spot in the ICC one-day
rankings but Watson said their ambitions were much higher than
that after a fine performance against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
"We need to maintain that standard because if we do bowl and
field like that we're going to win just about every game that we
play," he said.
"I think we really set a standard last night that we need to
maintain no matter what and I really believe that we can do it.
"It's a challenge to be able to continue to get up like that
every single game but we are playing for our country, so there's
no excuse."
Another injury concern is fast bowler James Pattinson, who
travelled with the squad but is suffering from a strained
buttock muscle.
"It's great to be able to see a quick with a bit of mongrel
about him and has the skills to back it up," Watson added.
Australia also play Twenty20 internationals against West
Indies on March 27 and 30 before test matches in Bridgetown,
Port of Spain and Guyana in April.
"The West Indies have got some pretty amazing athletes
within their side so if they have a good day, they certainly can
have a very good day," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
