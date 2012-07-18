MELBOURNE, July 18 Australia named the following
30-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka
in September and October.
Squad: George Bailey, Travis Birt, Dan Christian, Pat
Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Ryan
Harris, Ben Hilfenhaus, Brad Hogg, David Hussey, Michael Hussey,
Mitchell Johnson, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh,
Glenn Maxwell, Andrew McDonald, Clint McKay, Dirk Nannes,
Stephen O'Keefe, Tim Paine, Rob Quiney, Steven Smith, Mitchell
Starc, Adam Voges, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Shane Watson,
Cameron White
