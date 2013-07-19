LONDON, July 19 Australia paceman Ryan Harris completed his third five wicket haul in test cricket on Friday during a lively opening hour on the second day of the second Ashes test against England.

Harris finished with five for 72 from 26 overs in an England first innings total of 361 all out after the home side had resumed on 289 for seven.

Stuart Broad (33) and Graeme Swann (28 not out) added 48 runs from 40 deliveries in a spirited last wicket stand on another glorious day before a packed crowd.

Harris, whose impressive test career has been hampered by a chronic knee injury, dismissed Tim Bresnan caught behind for seven with the first delivery of the day.

James Anderson (12) then survived a chance off Harris which flew between wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and Shane Watson at first slip to the boundary. The next ball went straight off the outside edge to Haddin.

Australia's hopes of finishing the England innings off quickly were thwarted by Broad and Swann, who had been demoted to number 11 after England used Anderson as a nightwatchman on Thursday evening.

Broad cracked Peter Siddle for four through wide long-on with a vicious pull shot. Swann hooked Harris off his eyebrows to the boundary then Broad lofted Siddle for six over the square-leg boundary.

The fun ended when Broad gave Haddin his fifth catch of the innings to hand James Pattinson his only wicket.

Swann did not take the field when Australia started their reply while he received a treatment after a blow on his right arm in the same place where he was hit in England's pre-Ashes warmup match against Essex. He returned to bowl one over before the interval.

Anderson, taking the new ball from the Pavilion end, beat Watson with a beautiful delivery which left the right-hander late off the pitch. The bowler and fielders appealed vociferously for a catch behind, which was rejected, and after consultation England decided against a review.

Watson got off the mark with a boundary through point and steadied his team's nerves with spanking off-drives off both Anderson and Broad to the boundary.

He unfurled another muscular cover drive off Bresnan for four then cut the pace bowler to the boundary.

However, yet again the powerful all-rounder failed to convert a good start into a substantial innings, falling lbw to Bresnan for 30 in the final over before lunch. His knock included six boundaries.

He also wasted one of his team's two reviews when the television replay showed the ball would have hit the stumps.