HOBART Nov 15 South Africa dismissed Australia for 161 to win the second test by an innings and 80 runs before lunch on day four at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday.

The tourists, who won the first test in Perth by 177 runs, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes with a day-night match at Adelaide Oval. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)