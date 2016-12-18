Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Dec 18 Pakistan had reached 131 for two before tea on day four of the first day-night test against Australia, still 359 runs behind their victory target, when rain stopped play at the Gabba on Sunday.
Pakistan resumed on 70-2, with batsman Azhar Ali and Younus Khan standing firm throughout the session.
Azhar was 61 not out and Khan was unbeaten on 40.
Australia captain Steve Smith declared his team's second innings closed at dinner on day three on Saturday, setting Pakistan a mammoth victory target of 490. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.