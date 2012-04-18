* Less than 31 overs completed
* Three wickets for Roach
(Updates at close of play)
By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 18 Heavy rain ruined the
prospects of a decisive result in the second test between West
Indies and Australia in Trinidad on Wednesday with Australia
ending on 73-3 in their second innings, a lead of 127,
Less than 31 overs were completed on the fourth day when a
second torrential storm drenched Queen's Park Oval, forcing the
teams to scurry from the field before tea.
The storms eventually passed and the puddles on the outfield
drained away but too late for play to resume. With just one day
to go and more rain forecast for Thursday, a draw loomed large.
Ricky Ponting was unbeaten on 32 and Michael Clarke not out
three after West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach captured all
three wickets to put the brakes on Australia's push for a
series-clinching victory.
Roach, who bagged five wickets in Australia's first innings,
took two wickets in his first over before lunch and collected a
third in the shortened second session.
Australia polished off the West Indian innings in the first
over of the day when left arm spinner Michael Beer trapped
Carlton Baugh lbw for 21.
Baugh cut the third ball of the day to the rope for four to
move on from his overnight score of 17 but fell to the next ball
when he mistimed an attempted sweep and was struck on the pads.
Australia, who won last week's first test in Barbados and
only need to draw one of the last two tests to retain the Frank
Worrell Trophy, made a bright start to their second innings
despite batting on a pitch that has proved hard to score freely
on.
They put on 26 runs in the first 10 overs after West Indies
opened the bowling with Fidel Edwards and spinner Shane
Shillingford.
Ed Cowan was given a life before he had got off the mark
when West Indies captain Darren Sammy dropped a regulation catch
at first slip off Edwards but the introduction of Roach into the
attack quickly turned things around.
In his first over, Roach angled the ball in and found the
outside edge of David Warner's bat and Darren Bravo safely held
a low catch at second slip to send the left-hander on his way
for 17.
Three balls later, Roach knocked out Shane Watson's off
stump for a duck with a good length ball that kept low, forcing
the Australians to adopt a more cautious approach.
Roach got rid of Cowan for 20 after lunch when he trapped
him lbw plumb in front but was unable to make any more inroads
before the foul weather settled in.
(Editing by Dave Thompson)