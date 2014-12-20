Dec 20 India opener Shikhar Dhawan failed to make it to the crease for the start of the fourth day's play in the second test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Dhawan had contributed 26 not out to India's second innings score of 71-1 at the close of play on Friday but was unable to resume after being hit on the arm while warming up in the nets, local media reported.

Virat Kohli accompanied Cheteshwar Pujara, who started the day on 15 not out, out to the middle as India looked to quickly erase the last 26 runs off their first innings deficit.

Australia, who lead the four-match series 1-0, were dismissed for 505 at tea on Friday in response to India's first innings tally of 408.

