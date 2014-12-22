Dec 22 Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday: - - - - SERIES (All matches start at 0000 GMT) First test Adelaide Australia won by 48 runs Second test Brisbane Australia won by four wickets Third test Melbourne Dec 26-30 Fourth test Sydney Jan 6-10 - - - - AUSTRALIA World ranking: Second Captain: Steven Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Squad: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Smith, Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle - - INDIA World ranking: Sixth Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach: Duncan Fletcher Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron - - - - Previous tests at the MCG: Matches: 11 Australia wins: 8 India wins: 2 Draw: 1 - - 1948 Australia won by 233 runs 1948 Australia won by an innings and 177 runs 1967-8 Australia won by an innings and four runs 1977-8 India won by 222 runs 1981 India won by 59 runs 1985 Match drawn 1991 Australia won by eight wickets 1999 Australia won by 180 runs 2003 Australia won by nine wickets 2007 Australia won by 337 runs 2011 Australia won by Australia won by 122 runs - - - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)