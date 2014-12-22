Dec 22 Factbox on the third test between
Australia and India, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket
Ground (MCG) on Friday:
- - - -
SERIES (All matches start at 0000 GMT)
First test Adelaide Australia won by 48 runs
Second test Brisbane Australia won by four wickets
Third test Melbourne Dec 26-30
Fourth test Sydney Jan 6-10
- - - -
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: Second
Captain: Steven Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Smith, Shaun
Marsh, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc,
Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle
- -
INDIA
World ranking: Sixth
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay,
K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma,
Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin,
Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed
Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron
- - - -
Previous tests at the MCG:
Matches: 11
Australia wins: 8
India wins: 2
Draw: 1
- -
1948 Australia won by 233 runs
1948 Australia won by an innings and 177 runs
1967-8 Australia won by an innings and four runs
1977-8 India won by 222 runs
1981 India won by 59 runs
1985 Match drawn
1991 Australia won by eight wickets
1999 Australia won by 180 runs
2003 Australia won by nine wickets
2007 Australia won by 337 runs
2011 Australia won by Australia won by 122 runs
- - - -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)