SYDNEY, Dec 5 Factbox on the test series between Australia and India, which begins in Adelaide on Tuesday: - - - - SCHEDULE (All matches start at 0000 GMT) Dec 9-13 First test Adelaide Oval Dec 17-21 Second test Gabba, Brisbane Dec 26-30 Third test Melbourne Cricket Ground Jan 6-10 Fourth test Sydney Cricket Ground - - - - AUSTRALIA World ranking: Second Captain: Michael Clarke Coach: Darren Lehmann Squad: Clarke, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Chris Rogers, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson. - - Tests in 2014 Jan England Sydney Won (281 runs) Feb South Africa Centurion Won (281 runs) Feb South Africa Port Elizabeth Lost (231 runs) Mar South Africa Cape Town Won (245 runs) Oct Pakistan Dubai Lost (221 runs) Oct Pakistan Abu Dhabi Lost (356 runs) - - - - INDIA World ranking: Sixth Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach: Duncan Fletcher Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, Naman Ojha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron - - Tests in 2014 Feb New Zealand Auckland Lost (40 runs) Feb New Zealand Wellington Draw July England Nottingham Draw July England Lord's Won (95 runs) July England Southampton Lost (266 runs) Aug England Manchester Lost (innings and 54 runs) Aug England The Oval Lost (innings and 244 runs) - - - - Australia v India tests Matches 86 Australia wins 38 India wins 24 Draws 23 Ties 1 - - - - Previous India tours of Australia (Year/tests/winner/result): 1947-1948 Five Australia 4-0 1967-1968 Four Australia 4-0 1977-1978 Five Australia 3-2 1980-1981 Three Drawn 1-1 1985-1986 Three Drawn 0-0 1991-1992 Five Australia 4-0 1999-2000 Three Australia 3-0 2003-2004 Four Drawn 1-1 2007-2008 Four Australia 2-1 2011-2012 Four Australia 4-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)