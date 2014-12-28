MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia bowled India out for 465 shortly after the start of play on day four of the third test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday to take a 65-run lead into their second innings.

India resumed on 462-8, with number nine batsman Mohammed Shami on nine not out and number 10 Umesh Yadav yet to score.

India's batsmen managed to add only three runs before paceman Mitchell Johnson took the final two wickets in his first two overs.

Yadav was caught behind by wicketkeeper Brad Haddin for a duck on the second ball of the day with an almost unplayable, rising delivery that nicked his bat handle on the way through.

Johnson then had Shami out for 12 when he swiped at a fuller delivery that captain Steven Smith caught easily at second slip.

Ishant Sharma was nought not out.

Johnson finished with 3-135, with fellow paceman Ryan Harris taking 4-70. Australia lead the four-match series 2-0 and need only a draw in Melbourne to seal it.

