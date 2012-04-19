By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 19 Australian fast bowlers
Peter Siddle and James Pattinson have been ruled out of next
week's final test against West Indies and will return home
immediately because of back pain.
Cricket Australia said Siddle, who also missed this week's
second test in Trinidad, would fly home on Thursday while
Pattinson would follow him 24 hours later once the second test
ends.
"Peter Siddle developed some back soreness late in the first
test against the West Indies and scans conducted in Trinidad
showed the early signs of a low back bone stress injury,"
Australian team physiotherapist Kevin Sims said.
"He was subsequently ruled out of the second test and after
further consultation we feel that to prevent this injury
developing any further it is in Peter's best interest for him to
return to Australia to rest and for appropriate physiotherapy to
ensure he is fully fit when next selected."
Pattinson was chosen for the second test but hurt his lower
back on Tuesday while fielding. A team spokesman said he would
be available to bat, if required, on the final day on Thursday
but was unlikely to bowl.
"We have since monitored his condition over the last couple
of days and the initial investigations suggest that while the
injury is not serious there is insufficient time for him to
recover to play in the third test match," Sims said.
The third and final test starts in Dominica on Monday.
Cricket Australia said they would not be bringing in any fresh
replacements for the two pacemen.
