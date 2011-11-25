Nov 25 Australia will be without five
players for next week's first test against New Zealand after
they failed to overcome injuries, Cricket Australia said on
Friday.
All-rounder Shane Watson (hamstring), fast bowlers Pat
Cummins (heel), Ryan Harris (pelvis) and Mitchell Johnson (toe),
and batsman Shaun Marsh (back) have all been ruled out of the
match starting on Dec. 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.
"We unfortunately suffered some injuries during the recent
test series against South Africa," general manager for team
performance Pat Howard said in a statement.
"With such a short turnaround time between series, five
players who were involved in the series will not fully recover
in time to play the first ... test against New Zealand."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories