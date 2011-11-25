Nov 25 Australia will be without five players for next week's first test against New Zealand after they failed to overcome injuries, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

All-rounder Shane Watson (hamstring), fast bowlers Pat Cummins (heel), Ryan Harris (pelvis) and Mitchell Johnson (toe), and batsman Shaun Marsh (back) have all been ruled out of the match starting on Dec. 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"We unfortunately suffered some injuries during the recent test series against South Africa," general manager for team performance Pat Howard said in a statement.

"With such a short turnaround time between series, five players who were involved in the series will not fully recover in time to play the first ... test against New Zealand."