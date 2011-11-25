(Recasts, adds details, quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
Nov 25 Australia are facing an injury
crisis ahead of their first test against New Zealand with five
players already ruled out due to injuries sustained on their
tour of South Africa.
All-rounder Shane Watson (hamstring), fast bowlers Pat
Cummins (heel), Ryan Harris (pelvis) and Mitchell Johnson (toe),
and batsman Shaun Marsh (back) had all been ruled out of the
match starting on Dec. 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane, Cricket
Australia said on Friday.
"We unfortunately suffered some injuries during the recent
test series against South Africa," general manager for team
performance Pat Howard said in a statement.
"With such a short turnaround time between series, five
players who were involved in the series will not fully recover
in time to play the first ... test against New Zealand."
The injuries to their three fast bowlers is of particular
concern. Cummins was man of the match on debut in the second
test against South Africa when Michael Clarke's side tied the
series with a two-wicket win.
The 18-year-old sustained a heel injury in that match and
while he had been cleared of any serious injury, Australian team
physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said they would need to
carefully manage his bowling workload as Australia also face
India in a four test series that starts on Dec. 26.
BALANCE
Johnson, who has been battling for form, has a strong record
against New Zealand having captured 26 wickets in four tests at
an average of 16.57 and bowled his side to victory in their last
test against the Black Caps in 2010.
Watson's absence could also affect the balance of the
Australian side with the former bowling all-rounder now a
successful opening batsman, who provides a fourth or fifth
seaming option.
Kountouris said all five players would be assessed next week
for their availability for the second match in Hobart on Dec. 9.
The first test side will be named on Saturday, with several
of the players in the Australia A side playing New Zealand in
Brisbane now in contention.
New Zealand, who have not won a test match in Australia
since 1985, or a test against their closest neighbours since
1993, notched up 423 from 97 overs in their first innings
against the shadow test side at Alan Border Field.
Opening batsman Brendon McCullum plundered their attack on
the first day, scoring 146 off 115 balls, while fast bowler Doug
Bracewell was 73 not out off 79 balls in an innings that
included nine boundaries and three sixes.
New Zealand smashed 133 runs in the first session on Friday
before being dismissed just before lunch.
