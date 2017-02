KANDY, Aug 8 Sri Lanka scored 157 for nine wickets after winning the toss and batting first in the second Twenty20 International against Australia at the Pallekele Stadium on Monday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 157-9 in 20 overs (M Jayawardene 86; J Hastings 3-14) v Australia. (Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)