PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 11 Australia declared their first innings 411 for seven wickets before play started on the fourth day of the second test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Sunday.

The tourists lead by 237 runs after Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 174 in their first innings on the first day of the test.

Scores: Australia 411-7 (M. Hussey 142, S. Marsh 141; S. Randiv 3-103) v Sri Lanka 174 (A. Mathews 58, K.Sangakkara 48; R.Harris 3-38)

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ian Ransom)