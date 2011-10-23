Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Oct 23 South Africa beat Australia by 80 runs in the second one-day international at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Scores: South Africa 303-6 in 50 overs (J. Kallis 76, G. Smith 57, D. Miller 59, JP Duminy 56) v Australia 223 all out in 50 overs (D. Warner 74; M. Morkel 4-22) (Editing by Toby Davis)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
