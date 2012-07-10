July 10 Australia scored 145 for seven wickets in the reduced-overs fifth and final one-day international against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

The match was reduced to 32 overs per side after rain. England have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: Australia 145-7 from 32 overs (G. Bailey 46 not out; R. Bopara 2-8)