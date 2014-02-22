PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 22 Australia were bowled out for 246 in their first innings and trail South Africa by 177 runs on the third day of the second test at St George's Park on Saturday. Scores: South Africa 423 (JP Duminy 123, AB de Villiers 116, D. Elgar 83, F. Du Plessis 55; N. Lyon 5-130) v Australia 246 (D. Warner 70; V. Philander 3-68) (Compiled by Nick Said,; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)