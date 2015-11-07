BRISBANE, Nov 7 New Zealand were 317 all out after lunch on the third day of the first test against Australia at the Gabba on Saturday, leaving the hosts with a 239-run first innings lead. Kane Williamson had led New Zealand's rearguard action with a defiant century as the tourists sought to cut as much as possible into Australia's mammoth 556 for four declared. The 25-year-old had made 140 when he was the final batsman to fall, a superb inswinger from Mitchell Starc (4-57) catching an inside edge which Peter Nevill claimed behind the stumps. Australia captain Steve Smith decided not to enforce the follow-on. After Brisbane, the series continues with next week's second match in Perth before concluding with the first ever day/night test at the Adelaide Oval. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)