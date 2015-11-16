PERTH, Nov 16 New Zealand were dismissed for 624 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the second test against Australia on Monday when Ross Taylor was dismissed on 290. Taylor's score was the highest by any visiting batsman in Australia and the third highest by a New Zealand batsman in test cricket. It helped New Zealand to a 65-run first innings lead. The 31-year-old righthander faced 374 balls and hit 43 fours in his mammoth knock before he was caught by substitute fielder Jonny Wells at deep square leg off the bowling of Nathan Lyon. Australia, who scored 559-9 declared in their first innings, won the opening test in the three-match series by a thumping 208 runs in Brisbane last week. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)