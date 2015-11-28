ADELAIDE Nov 28 New Zealand dismissed Australia for 224 before the dinner-break on day two of the third test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday but the tourists fumed after a controversial review decision allowed the hosts to add 108 runs for their last two wickets.

Australia resumed after tea on 116-8 and after adding two runs to their total, spinner Nathan Lyon, batting at number 10, was reprieved by the decision review system when yet to score a run.

New Zealand appealed for a catch at slip after a Mitchell Santner ball ricocheted off Lyon's upper arm during an attempted sweep shot and then called for a review after it was turned down.

The 'Hot spot' technology showed a mark on Lyon's bat but 'Snicko' showed no audio evidence of a nick, leaving third umpire Nigel Llong to deliberate at considerable length.

Adding to the theatre, Lyon began trudging off to the dressing room but paused halfway back as Llong watched replays and pondered various camera angles.

As Llong's deliberations dragged on, the crowd grew restless and jeered. The eventual not-out decision drew ironic cheers as well as boos.

The decision cost New Zealand their second and last review and ushered in an astonishing momentum shift as Lyon and wicketkeeper Peter Nevill began to plunder the bowlers.

Lyon smashed Santner for 15 runs and a leg bye in one over, sweeping a four and a six, then another four behind square in three consecutive balls.

Nevill brought up a richly deserved half-century by punching Trent Boult for three through the covers before Lyon was caught by Kane Williamson in the slips off Boult, having scored 34 vital runs in a ninth-wicket stand of 74.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc, hobbling on a broken foot, came to the crease and was immediately dismissed lbw but successfully appealed it to add to New Zealand's pain.

He remained to blast spinner Mark Craig for 20 runs in one over, smashing two fours and two sixes over wide long on, as Australia charged past New Zealand's first innings total of 202.

New Zealand's agony finally ended when Santner dived forward to take an excellent catch in front of the deep cover boundary, removing Nevill for 66 after the wicketkeeper lofted Doug Bracewell into the air.

Australia carry just a 22-run lead but the extra time eaten by the final two wickets will push New Zealand's batsmen into the more perilous late session under the floodlights when the pink ball swings. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)