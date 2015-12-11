Dec 11 Australia declared their first innings closed on 583 for four at lunch on day two of the first test against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Adam Voges was unbeaten on 269, having earlier combined for a test record fourth-wicket stand of 449 with Shaun Marsh (182), who was dismissed shortly before the interval. Marsh's brother Mitch was one not out when the declaration came. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)