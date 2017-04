MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia captain Steven Smith declared his team's second innings closed at 179-3 before the start of play on day four of the second test against West Indies on Tuesday, setting West Indies a target of 460 runs for victory.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening test in Hobart by an innings and 212 runs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)