PERTH Nov 3 South Africa were dismissed for 242 after tea on the opening day of the first match in the three-test series against Australia at the WACA on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock got the highest score for the tourists with his 84, while Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took four wickets at the cost of 71 runs. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)