Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
ADELAIDE Nov 24 South Africa declared on 259 for nine in the final session of the opening day of the day-night third test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday.
Faf du Plessis, captaining the Proteas despite being found guilty of ball-tampering on Tuesday, scored 118 not out, while Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowlers with 4-68.
South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0 after dominant victories in Perth and Hobart. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.