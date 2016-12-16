Dec 16 Australia were bowled out for 429 in their first innings after tea on day two of the day-night first test against Pakistan in Brisbane on Friday.

After Australia resumed on 377 for seven, paceman Mohammed Amir struck in the second over of the second session to have Josh Hazlewood caught in the slips for eight.

Seamer Wahab Riaz had Peter Handscomb play onto his stumps for 105 before Yasir Shah wrapped up the innings by having Nathan Lyon caught for 29 by Asad Shafiq.

Wahab finished with 4-89 and Amir took 4-97.

