MELBOURNE Dec 28 Pakistan declared their first innings closed at 443 for nine wickets after lunch on day three of the second test against Australia on Wednesday.

Azhar Ali finished unbeaten on 205 after Wahab Riaz fell for one, caught and bowled by paceman Josh Hazlewood for his 100th test wicket.

Azhar's double-century, the highest score by a Pakistan cricketer in Australia, put the tourists well in front but their chances of forcing a result have been reduced by the rain that disrupted the opening two days.

Hazlewood finished with 3-50, with fellow seamer Jackson Bird grabbing 3-113. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)