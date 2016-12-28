Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 Pakistan declared their first innings closed at 443 for nine wickets after lunch on day three of the second test against Australia on Wednesday.
Azhar Ali finished unbeaten on 205 after Wahab Riaz fell for one, caught and bowled by paceman Josh Hazlewood for his 100th test wicket.
Azhar's double-century, the highest score by a Pakistan cricketer in Australia, put the tourists well in front but their chances of forcing a result have been reduced by the rain that disrupted the opening two days.
Hazlewood finished with 3-50, with fellow seamer Jackson Bird grabbing 3-113. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.